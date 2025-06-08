Bipartisan Bill Would Guard Weather Service From Job Cuts

After the National Weather Service lost nearly 600 positions in the Trump administration's cuts, a bipartisan bill was introduced in the House—backed by the only meteorologist in Congress—to make firing the agency's employees more difficult. Its cosponsors include lawmakers from states that have been hit with severe weather this year: Oklahoma, California, Florida, and Illinois, the New York Times reports. "Severe weather affects both blue states and red states, and ensuring Americans have access to reliable and accurate weather forecasting is something everyone should support regardless of their political affiliation," said Democratic Rep. Eric Sorensen, who brings expertise to the debate.

The Weather Workforce Improvement Act would classify certain jobs as critical to public safety. Had it been in place in time, sponsors say, it would have protected meteorologists from losing their jobs under the Trump administration. It would have kept staff members with expertise in hurricane forecasts and tornadoes and flash flood warnings, in addition to workers who perform such tasks as launching weather balloons. The weather service, which is part of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, has been short of full staffing for years, and had more than 600 vacancies before Trump took office. Then, this spring, hundreds of employees retired or were pushed out.

The measure also would give the agency's director the power to hire employees directly, instead of going through NOAA, which GOP Rep. Mike Flood said should allow positions to be filled more quickly. The agency received a waiver last week from Trump's cuts to add 126 employees, per the Times. Those openings include meteorologists, hydrologists, physical scientists, and electronics technicians around the country. "Everyone relies on" the National Weather Service, Republican Rep. Mike Flood said, "whether they realize it or not." (More National Weather Service stories.)