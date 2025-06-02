SCOTUS Rejects Challenge to State Assault Weapons Ban

The Supreme Court declined on Monday to hear a challenge to Maryland's ban on assault weapons—semiautomatic rifles that are popular among gun owners and have also been used in multiple mass shootings. The justices turned down a case against the Maryland law passed after the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, in which a gunman used an AR-15 to kill 20 children and six adults. Three conservative justices, however, publicly noted that they would have taken the case, and a fourth said he is skeptical that such bans are constitutional, indicating the court could soon take another look at the issue, per the AP.