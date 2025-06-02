US-Bound Dust Cloud Is as Big as the Country

A vast plume of Saharan dust, stretching the size of the continental US, is making its way across the Atlantic, set to transform the skies and air quality along the Gulf Coast this week. As it arrives after a 5,000-mile journey, the dust cloud may lead to hazy skies—its distinctive red particles tend to mute blue skies, giving the outdoors a noticeably softer appearance—and reduced air quality, particularly affecting those with respiratory conditions. It also offers a glimpse into one of nature's most remarkable phenomena.

The process involves the Sahara and Sahel—a strip of moister, cooler land below the Sahara. Temperature contrasts between the two regions fuel "tropical waves" that move across the Sahel and send winds rushing into the Sahara, per the New York Times. The winds carry the dust westward across the Atlantic year-round in a layer up to 2.5 miles thick. This event, marking the start of peak dust season, is the most significant such plume this year, according to meteorologists, who can track the plumes via satellite about a week before arrival.

The dust plume, which last week entered the Caribbean, has already created hazy conditions in Puerto Rico and will soon affect areas from Florida to Texas. Residents may notice less rain—since the dry air can suppress thunderstorms—and, if it does rain, dust might coat surfaces like cars. While the dust can aggravate allergies and respiratory problems, it also brings a benefit: it suppresses early summer hurricane activity by keeping the atmosphere dry. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)