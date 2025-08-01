Harvey Weinstein on Prison: 'This Is a Very Rough Place'

Harvey Weinstein has no shortage of legal quagmire or controversy to contend with, but the 73-year-old said in an interview from prison that "my family is No. 1, because they're the important thing," adding that if he ever gets out from behind bars, "I'd move as close to my kids as humanly possible," per E! Online. More from the disgraced Hollywood producer's chat with with right-wing pundit Candace Owens, via E! and Vanity Fair:

Fatherhood: "I was a good father throughout," Weinstein said of his progeny—three with first wife Eve Chilton, and two younger children with second wife Georgina Chapman, who's currently in a relationship with actor Adrien Brody. "But I would be a better father—a lot better father."