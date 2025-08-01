Harvey Weinstein on Prison: 'This Is a Very Rough Place'

Harvey Weinstein has no shortage of legal quagmire or controversy to contend with, but the 73-year-old said in an interview from prison that "my family is No. 1, because they're the important thing," adding that if he ever gets out from behind bars, "I'd move as close to my kids as humanly possible," per E! Online. More from the disgraced Hollywood producer's chat with with right-wing pundit Candace Owens, via E! and Vanity Fair:
- Fatherhood: "I was a good father throughout," Weinstein said of his progeny—three with first wife Eve Chilton, and two younger children with second wife Georgina Chapman, who's currently in a relationship with actor Adrien Brody. "But I would be a better father—a lot better father."
- Prison life: "This is a very rough place. This is an unhygienic place. You don't get your shirts, you don't get your socks, you don't get your underwear. The food is rancid. I mean, it is really awful."
- His supporters: "I have the strength of my friends. And they're not the friends of Hollywood, they're the friends that I grew up with and the friends that I made along the way [who] were just genuine and nothing to do with my career."
- Still 'working': "I have friends who are still in the industry who slip me, sometimes, their screenplays and ... ask me for notes—you know, can I do something for it? You know, can I help? Can I improve it? I just give them my honest thoughts. I'm not doing anything for me, but I'm doing things for others."
- Catching up on his reading: "[I] decided to do my high school curriculum over," including reading classics like The Catcher in the Rye, A Farewell to Arms, and The Great Gatsby. "How in the world could I have understood those books the way I understand them now? You know, if I wasn't in prison, I wouldn't have read those books again." He added: "Farewell to Arms, believe me—they should let me out for a year immediately and let me remake that movie."
