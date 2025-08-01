Gary Busey Admits Groping Woman at Horror Convention

Gary Busey, the actor known for roles in The Buddy Holly Story and Lethal Weapon, pleaded guilty on Thursday to a charge stemming from an incident at a New Jersey horror convention in 2022, reports the New York Daily News . The 81-year-old admitted to intentionally groping a woman during a photo session at the Monster-Mania Convention in Cherry Hill, telling the judge, "It was not an accidental touching," according to Court TV . The outlet notes that Busey appeared to have issues hearing the proceedings in court, despite wearing a hearing aid.

Initially, Busey faced multiple charges, including for criminal sexual contact, attempted criminal sexual contact, and harassment, following accusations that he'd groped at least three women at the convention and tried to unclasp one woman's bra. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop three of the charges. Busey may now see between one and five years of probation and possible fines for the remaining fourth-degree criminal sexual contact count. Sentencing is set for Sept. 18.

Busey's attorney had previously tried to have the case dismissed, arguing that police didn't interview all witnesses, but the judge ruled that proper procedures had been followed and that sufficient testimony was presented to a grand jury. Busey, whose film career spans more than 150 movies, has also appeared on reality TV. He has also spoken publicly about ongoing health issues related to a serious motorcycle accident in 1988, which resulted in permanent brain damage.