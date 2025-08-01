Mom Killed After Leading Girls to Safety in Park Stabbings

Authorities in Arkansas say Cristen Amanda Brink, killed in a double homicide at Devil's Den State Park, was fatally stabbed after returning to help her husband, Clinton David Brink, during the attack. According to police, the couple was hiking with their two daughters, ages 7 and 9, and were about a half mile into the park when Clinton, 43, was first assaulted, reports CBS News . Cristen, 41, managed to guide their children to safety before heading back to assist her husband, but both adults were killed.

The couple's daughters were unharmed and are now with family; a third daughter wasn't present on the hike. Andrew James McGann, a 28-year-old former teacher, has been charged with two counts of capital murder in connection with the killings. Police captured McGann at a Springdale barbershop after a five-day manhunt and 500-plus public tips. ABC News quotes Arkansas State Police Director Col. Mike Hagar as saying the girls were instrumental. "The information that they were able to provide to start us down this path, to be able to make this arrest, it all started with those two little girls. It's incredible."

Investigators say there's no known connection between McGann and the Brink family, and a motive remains unclear. Authorities report that McGann "indicated he did kill the couple," characterizing the statement as an admission. DNA evidence allegedly linked McGann to the scene, as he apparently injured himself during the attack, leaving blood behind. A search of his home reportedly uncovered items connected to the crime. Authorities have officially determined that the cause of death for the couple was stabbing, and that a knife was used in the murders, reports People.

McGann, who recently resigned from a teaching position, has no known criminal or mental health history. He's currently being held without bond, and it's unknown if he has legal representation. The investigation is ongoing, with officials still piecing together the events leading up to the fatal attack at the remote state park. NBC News, meanwhile, has more on McGann's teaching history, with one mom saying McGann was "awkward around the parents" but popular with students—though some parents said his interactions with the kids crossed into "grooming" territory. More here.