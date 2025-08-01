Conor McGregor Loses Appeal of Rape Lawsuit

A three-judge appeals court in Ireland on Thursday rejected Conor McGregor's appeal of a civil jury verdict that awarded $260,000 to a woman who accused the mixed martial arts fighter of raping her in 2018. "This appeal has retraumatized me over and over again, I've been forced to relive it," his accuser said outside the Dublin court after the unanimous ruling was announced. "Today I can finally move on and try to heal," she said. McGregor was not present to hear the judges dismiss all grounds of his appeal of the lawsuit, the Irish Times reports.