With the debate over releasing government files on sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein renewed, viewers are looking to documentaries for more information on the case. For the week of July 18-24, Netflix reports that its 2020 docuseries Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich spiked in viewership, totaling 73.1 million minutes watched for the four episodes, Deadline reports. That was a 430% increase from the 13.6 million minutes of the week before, according to data from Luminate. The docuseries provides context for the current disputes, per US Weekly, and gives insight into how Epstein's crimes went unchecked for decades. A look at a few Epstein documentaries streaming now: