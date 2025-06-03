Ukraine Notches Another Huge Hit Against Russia

Massive underwater explosion hits Kerch Bridge, a key link in Russia's wartime supply chain
On the heels of devastating drone strikes on Russian airfields, Ukraine hit another one of Vladimir Putin's crown jewels: the $3.7 billion Kerch Bridge that connects the Russian mainland to Crimea. As CNN reports, Ukraine's security service said that it had detonated nearly 2,500 pounds of explosives underwater early Tuesday in an operation that it said "severely damaged" the pillars and was months in the planning.

The bridge, a heavily guarded supply line for Russian forces, has now been hit three times since the war's start. The extent of the damage was unclear, but traffic had been halted. Also Tuesday, Russia accused Ukraine of "acts of terrorism" that blew up two railroad bridges over the weekend, reports the Guardian. (More Russia-Ukraine war stories.)

