Administration Challenges Columbia's Accreditation Status

The Trump administration on Wednesday opened a new front in its battle against Columbia University, accusing the prestigious school of violating antidiscrimination laws and threatening its accreditation. The Education Department said it will notify the organization that decides accreditations that its Office for Civil Rights has determined that Columbia has been in violation of Title VI since Hamas attacked Israel in October 2023, the Hill reports. A finding against Columbia by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education could cost the university federal student loan money and Pell Grants.

"After Hamas' October 7, 2023, terror attack on Israel, Columbia University's leadership acted with deliberate indifference towards the harassment of Jewish students on its campus," Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in a statement, per CNBC. "This is not only immoral, but also unlawful." The administration asked the accreditor to work with the school to bring it into compliance with federal law, per the Wall Street Journal. It urged the organization, which confirmed it had received the notice, per the Guardian, to "take appropriate action" if that effort fails.

The Trump administration cited antisemitism concerns in March when it canceled $400 million in federal grants and contracts to Columbia. Although the school agreed to a series of Trump demands, the government is now pushing to have Columbia put under a consent decree—so that a judge would be charged with ensuring the university meets all demands. The school also has agreed to work with the federal government on matters of antisemitism, harassment, and discrimination. Losing accreditation would make it nearly impossible for Columbia to operate, per the Journal. (More Columbia University stories.)