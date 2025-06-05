Politics / Trump travel ban World Cup, Olympic Athletes Are Exempt From Travel Ban Other exemptions include Afghans who helped the US By John Johnson Posted Jun 5, 2025 8:29 AM CDT Copied Iranian players pose for a team photo prior to a match against UAE for the 2026 World Cup in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) The new travel ban announced by President Trump affects 19 nations, but also includes some notable exceptions, including: Afghans who helped the American government during its long mission in the country, reports the New York Times. Athletes coming to the US to play in the soccer World Cup in 2026 or the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028, per the BBC. Their families and coaches are also exempt. People who currently hold green cards, per NBC News. American citizens who have dual citizenship with one of the affected nations. Those granted asylum as refugees before the ban. Iranians fleeing persecution. Children adopted by US citizens. Full ban: Trump otherwise banned travel to the US by citizens of Afghanistan, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Myanmar, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. Partial: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela are subject to partial restrictions. (This travel ban may be on firmer legal ground that the first one Trump unveiled in 2017.) Report an error