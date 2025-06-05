Cops: Dad Wanted for Killing Daughters May Be Off-Grid

A manhunt is underway for a father believed to have kidnapped and killed his three young daughters in Washington state, and authorities think his survivalist skills may be aiding his time on the run. Meanwhile, a preliminary report filed with Chelan County Superior Court indicates that 5-year-old Olivia Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker, and 9-year-old Paityn Decker died of asphyxiation, per FOX 13.

That outlet reports that Travis Decker's vehicle was found with two bloody handprints on or in it, near where the girls' bodies were discovered at a Rock Island campground. Decker, 32, is known to have been homeless in the past and living in motels, at campsites, or out of his vehicle.

In court documents, the mother of the girls, Decker's ex, claimed that he'd been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, which she suspected he wasn't medicated for. According to their parenting plan, Decker was supposed to attend anger management classes and other counseling, but he hadn't signed off on the plan and refused to follow its directives.