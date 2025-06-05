List of Banned Nations Has a Notable Absence

One striking aspect of the list of countries hit with a total or partial travel ban to the US is one that isn't there: Syria. In President Trump's first term, it was on the original list of seven nations banned, notes NPR. This time, it didn't make the cut of 19 nations being hit with full or partial bans. It's yet another sign of thawing relations between the US and Syria in the wake of the ouster of Bashar al-Assad, reports the New York Times.