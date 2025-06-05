World / Trump travel ban List of Banned Nations Has a Notable Absence It's a sign of how fast relations have improved between Syria and the US By John Johnson Posted Jun 5, 2025 1:03 PM CDT Copied In this photo released by the Saudi Royal Palace, President Trump shakes hands with Syrian interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AP) One striking aspect of the list of countries hit with a total or partial travel ban to the US is one that isn't there: Syria. In President Trump's first term, it was on the original list of seven nations banned, notes NPR. This time, it didn't make the cut of 19 nations being hit with full or partial bans. It's yet another sign of thawing relations between the US and Syria in the wake of the ouster of Bashar al-Assad, reports the New York Times. "This is something that brings hope for the future, especially for the younger generation," Lina Habshi tells the Times while shopping in Damascus. "My daughter was studying chemistry, but opportunities were limited here. Now she might be able to travel and grow in her field." Less happy comments came from representatives of nations that did make the list, including Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello. "The truth is being in the United States is a big risk for anybody, not just for Venezuelans," he said on state television, per NBC News. The new ban appears to be on firmer legal footing than the one in Trump's first term. World Cup soccer players are among those exempted. (More Trump travel ban stories.) Report an error