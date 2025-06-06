Late Night Weighs In on Trump-Musk Feud

'I thought these two billionaires with the world's biggest egos would work it out amicably'
Posted Jun 6, 2025 6:17 AM CDT

Late-night hosts were gleeful and giddy Thursday after tensions between President Trump and Elon Musk boiled over. "I knew this day would come and yet somehow it's even better than I imagined," Jimmy Kimmel said. "It's like coming down the stairs on Christmas morning and finding a second tree." More:

  • On the Late Show, Steven Colbert noted that Kanye West had tweeted "Broooos please noooooo," with a hug emoji. "You know things are bad when the rational voice mediating your dispute is Kanye West," Colbert said. "That's like walking into an intervention organized by Captain Morgan."

  • Trump "said that the easiest way for the country to save money would be to terminate all of Elon Musk's government contracts. Smart, now the future of space exploration rests on Katy Perry," Jimmy Fallon quipped on the Tonight Show, per the New York Times.
  • Colbert and other hosts zeroed in Musk's claim that Trump is "in the Epstein files—and on the Tesla Trump bought at the White House. "Trump's going to have to get one of those bumper stickers for his Tesla that says 'I bought this before Elon told everyone I was on Epstein's plane," Colbert said.
  • Per the Hollywood Reporter, Colbert mimicked Musk's accent, saying, "Donald Trump, was a sexual predator that preyed on young women, which is something I've only decided to tell you because he hurt my feelings. I am the hero of the story!"
  • "I thought these two billionaires with the world's biggest egos would work it out amicably," Michael Kosta joked on the Daily Show, per the Times.
