Late Night Weighs In on Trump-Musk Feud

Late-night hosts were gleeful and giddy Thursday after tensions between President Trump and Elon Musk boiled over. "I knew this day would come and yet somehow it's even better than I imagined," Jimmy Kimmel said. "It's like coming down the stairs on Christmas morning and finding a second tree." More:



On the Late Show, Steven Colbert noted that Kanye West had tweeted "Broooos please noooooo," with a hug emoji. "You know things are bad when the rational voice mediating your dispute is Kanye West," Colbert said. "That's like walking into an intervention organized by Captain Morgan."