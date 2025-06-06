Cops: Teen Going 132MPH Blames Job Interview

His commitment to being on time for a job interview is admirable. His execution, not so much. A state trooper in Cromwell, Connecticut, clocked a Mercedes doing 132mph on a local interstate, reports WFSB . The trooper turned on his lights and siren and started to pursue, but the driver "failed to stop and accelerated away while making unsafe lane changes and weaving in and out of traffic," according to a state police news release .

The trooper called off the chase in the name of safety, but easily tracked down the vehicle's owner by phone. The owner, presumably a parent, explained that 19-year-old Azmir Djurkovic had the car at the time, per CBS News. Police say Djurkovic himself then confessed and explained that he was late for a job interview. He faces a number of charges, including reckless driving and engaging police in a pursuit. No word on whether he got the job or will ever get the car again. (More weird crimes stories.)