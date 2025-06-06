Bouncy Castle Operator Cleared in 6 Kids' Deaths

Australian court blames 'dust devil,' not negligence
Posted Jun 6, 2025 11:35 AM CDT
Bouncy Castle Operator Cleared in 6 Kids' Deaths
In this image made from video, people lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside the Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, Tasmania, Australia, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.   (Channel 9 via AP)

The court's verdict: It was a freak gust, not foul play. An Australian judge has cleared the operator of a bouncy castle house in the deaths of six children in 2021, reports the BBC. The judge concluded that the tragedy in Davenport, Tasmania, was the result of "an unprecedented weather system" that was "impossible to predict." The incident occurred at a primary school fair when a wind gust lifted the inflatable structure about 30 feet.

Prosecutors argued that Rosemary Anne Gamble, owner of Taz-Zorb, failed to properly secure the castle. However, Magistrate Robert Webster said that even additional safety measures would not have helped given the nature of the weather system involved, "namely a dust devil," per CNA. "I never meant for something like this to happen," said Gamble after the verdict. "And I am just so sorry that it did." The children who died were ages 11 or 12. Three others were seriously injured. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X