Trump-Musk Fight Puts JD Vance in a Jam

The feud between President Trump and Elon Musk has put a number of Republicans in a difficult spot, but an analysis at Politico finds that Vice President JD Vance "could be the biggest loser of the blowout." The reason isn't hard to suss out: Vance is an obvious 2028 candidate, but he needs Trump's support to inherit the base. At the same time, he might need Musk's money to actually win the election. Musk himself illustrated the matter for all candidates in general on Thursday when he pointed out that Trump has less than four years left in office, while "I will be around for 40+ years."



Vance: On Friday, the VP made a point to back his boss publicly without dissing Musk, reports ABC News. "President Trump has done more than any person in my lifetime to earn the trust of the movement he leads," he tweeted. "I'm proud to stand beside him."