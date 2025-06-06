Report: Iran Is Importing Key Missile Chemicals From China

Iran is importing thousands of tons of ballistic missile ingredients from China, according to sources familiar with the transactions, with shipments of ammonium perchlorate, a key missile propellant, set to arrive in Iran in the coming months, reports the Wall Street Journal . The materials could produce hundreds of ballistic missiles, with some potentially destined for Iranian-aligned militias in the region, including Yemen's Houthis. The procurement highlights Iran's efforts to strengthen regional allies and replenish its missile arsenal as it faces tough negotiations with the US over its nuclear program. Iran has expanded enriched uranium stockpiles and refused to negotiate limits on its missile program.

An Iranian firm ordered the chemicals from a Hong Kong company called Lion Commodities Holdings Ltd., with neither side commenting. China said it wasn't aware of the contract and stressed it enforces rigorous controls on dual-use items. Earlier this year, more than 1,000 tons of sodium perchlorate arrived in Iranian ports from China, enough to fuel around 260 short-range missiles. The latest, larger order could fuel up to 800 missiles. The Times of Israel notes that Iran "has consistently denied seeking to acquire nuclear weapons," despite the fact that "it has been enriching uranium to levels that have no peaceful application," among other suspicious activity. Meanwhile, Newsweek reports that on Thursday, the US State Department encouraged Iran to sign off on the United States' latest nuclear proposal. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)