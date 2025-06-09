Meta Having Trouble Combating 'Nudify' Tools

Meta says it has removed various ads for AI tools offering to create sexually explicit deepfake images and videos of real people. A CBS News investigation found dozens of ads for the apps on Instagram's Stories feature and estimated there were "hundreds" across Meta's platforms. Some advertised the ability to "see anyone naked" simply by uploading a photo or video. One ad asked, "How is this filter even allowed?" In some cases, clicking an ad sent users to websites "that promote the ability to animate real people's images and get them to perform sex acts," per CBS.

A Meta rep said the ads violated "strict rules against non-consensual intimate imagery." "We removed these ads, deleted the Pages responsible for running them and permanently blocked the URLs associated with these apps," the rep said, but added, "The people behind these exploitative apps constantly evolve their tactics to evade detection, so we're continuously working to strengthen our enforcement." CBS reports that ads for "nudify" apps can be found in both Apple's app store and Google's Play store, and ads for such apps remained active on Instagram following Meta's intervention.

In a Thursday post, Meta's Oversight Board highlighted flaws in the company's content moderation that allowed an AI-manipulated video of a celebrity promoting a product to stay live after it was reported as a scam more than 50 times, per Engadget. The board noted individual reviewers' "interpretation of what constitutes a 'fake persona' could vary across regions and introduce inconsistencies in enforcement." (More Meta stories.)