Trump's Plan for Guantanamo May Be Coming Back to Life

Thousands of migrants facing deportation from the US could soon be sent to Guantanamo Bay, potentially as soon as this week—including detainees from European allies, according to documents viewed by Politico and officials familiar with the plan who spoke with the Washington Post. At least 9,000 people—who come from countries like Britain, France, and Germany, as well as Haiti and other regions—are reportedly being considered for transfer, a huge increase from the relatively anemic transfers that occurred in prior months. The plan reportedly came together in the last few days and remains in flux. Three notable points: