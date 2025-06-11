Politics / Guantanamo Bay Trump's Plan for Guantanamo May Be Coming Back to Life Documents indicate 9K people could be sent there as early as this week By Kate Seamons withNewser.AI Posted Jun 11, 2025 9:49 AM CDT Copied In this Aug. 29, 2021, photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, a flag flies at half-staff as seen from Camp Justice in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Thousands of migrants facing deportation from the US could soon be sent to Guantanamo Bay, potentially as soon as this week—including detainees from European allies, according to documents viewed by Politico and officials familiar with the plan who spoke with the Washington Post. At least 9,000 people—who come from countries like Britain, France, and Germany, as well as Haiti and other regions—are reportedly being considered for transfer, a huge increase from the relatively anemic transfers that occurred in prior months. The plan reportedly came together in the last few days and remains in flux. Three notable points: Scale: Politico notes the transfer "would be an exponential increase from the roughly 500 migrants who have been held for short periods at the base since February and a major step toward realizing a plan President Donald Trump announced in January to use the facility to hold as many as 30,000 migrants." Foreign relations: The Post reports US officials may not notify the migrants' home governments in advance about this move, even though some hail from nations that are US allies. Need: The officials say Guantanamo is needed to relieve overcrowding at domestic detention centers. Per the Post, it's unclear whether Guantanamo can actually accommodate such a surge. Earlier this year, a tent city designed for more than 3,000 people was set up but never used; it has since been dismantled. It's also unclear how long any newly transferred detainees would remain at the base. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.) Report an error