Brooke Shields' Comments on Meghan Markle 'Quietly' Deleted

A podcast interview in which Brooke Shields complained that Meghan Markle had bored an audience appears to have vanished from the internet, prompting plenty of speculation about the reason. Shields sat down with An Unexpected Journey host India Hicks, who's a goddaughter of King Charles III, and talk turned to a 2024 SXSW panel about women breaking barriers, on which both Shields and Markle were guests. Shields said Markle kicked things off by telling the story of how, as an 11-year-old, she took offense to a commercial that suggested it was a woman's job to wash the dishes and ended up getting the ad changed. "It was just too precious," Shields said, per Newsweek . "And I was like, they're not going to want to sit here for 45 minutes and listen to anybody be precious or serious."

Shields said she then made a joke about how when she was 11, she was "playing a prostitute" in 1978's Pretty Baby. "I just want to give everybody here a context as to how we're different," Shields had said. "I was trying not to be rude, but I wanted to be funny because it was so serious," she told Hicks, per People. "The place went insane" and the panel became "more relaxed" after that. That's hardly harsh criticism of Markle, but Newsweek notes the episode was "mysteriously deleted" a week after it was posted on May 31. "The episode appears to have quietly been deleted, with a link to the podcast now displaying a 'page not found' message," per E! None of those involved have so far responded to requests for comment.