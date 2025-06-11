Florida-Based Airline Abruptly Shuts Down, Strands Passengers

Regional carrier Silver Airways announced Wednesday it is shutting down operations after a failed attempt at restructuring through bankruptcy, leaving some passengers stranded at airports in Florida, the Bahamas, and the Caribbean. "Please do not go to the airport," the Hollywood, Florida-based company posted to customers on its website. The statement said Silver had sold its assets through the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding to a holding company that "unfortunately has determined to not continue Silver's flight operations" that served five Florida cities and 11 island destinations, the AP reports.