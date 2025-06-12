Politics / President Trump It's a Surprise Shift in Trump's Net Worth Forbes reports he now has more cryptocurrency than real estate By John Johnson Posted Jun 12, 2025 6:48 AM CDT Copied President Trump smiles as he speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) The latest assessment of President Trump's net worth by Forbes pegs it at $5.5 billion, and the figure comes with a surprise: For the first time, most of Trump's worth does not stem from his real estate empire. Instead, it's in cryptocurrency. Key details: The magazine says $3.3 billon of the $5.5 billion is in crypto. By contrast, the Trump real estate business is worth more than $2 billion. The magazine explains that most of the crypto total comes from a shift in strategy made last month by Trump Media and Technology Group, parent company of Truth Social. After announcing its intention to purchase bitcoin, "about 50 institutional investors handed over more than $2 billion in a stock-and-debt deal" to facilitate that, explains Forbes. Trump's stake in the company is now worth $2.4 billion. The president has a number of lesser crypto ventures as well. The Forbes ranking has Trump as the 684th richest person in the world. (More President Trump stories.) Report an error