Winning at Wimbledon Is More Lucrative Than Ever Winners to each receive a record $4M By John Johnson Posted Jun 12, 2025 10:45 AM CDT Copied Jasmine Paolini, left, of Italy waves to the crowd following her loss to Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, at right, in the Wimbledon finals in 2024 in London. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) The All England Club is giving this year's crop of players at Wimbledon a decent raise. The total payout is 53.5 million pounds, or $72.7 million, up 7% from a year ago, reports the Guardian. Details: The men's and women's winners will get a record 3 million pounds, which translates to a bit over $4 million, reports UPI. That's up 11% from last year, with the total payout double that from a decade ago, notes Reuters. It's also the highest payout in any of the Grand Slam tournaments. By contrast, the US Open pays $3.6 million to its winners. But it's not just the champs seeing a raise: Those who lose in the first round at Wimbledon will collect 66,000 pounds, or about $90,000, per the AP. That's up 10% from last year. The tournament starts June 30 and goes through July 13.