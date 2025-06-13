Trump Changes Tune on Migrant Farm Workers

In remarks in person and on social media Thursday, President Trump suggested he would soon issue an order to give farm and hotel workers some protection from his immigration crackdown. "Our farmers are being hurt badly and we're going to have to do something about that," he said at a White House event, per Reuters . "We're going to have an order on that pretty soon, I think." USA Today reports that he plans to take a "common sense" approach. Farmers, he said, "have very good workers. They've worked for them for 20 years. They're not citizens, but they've turned out to be, you know, great."

The Washington Post, however, citing "three people with knowledge of the administration's immigration policies," reports that no plans are in place for such an order. The sources say White House aides including Steven Miller expressed concerns about Trump's remarks. Border czar Tom Homan tells the Post that he hasn't discussed any plan with the president to protect farm and hotel workers from deportation. "I have not seen any instruction, anything that changes in the near future," he says.

Reuters reports that according to the departments of Labor and Agriculture, around half the nation's 2 million farm workers lack legal status, along with many workers in industries like meatpacking. The Post's sources say the administration previously directed ICE to avoid raiding farms but operations have taken place at several California farms this week, despite concerns that the nation's food supply could be hit if undocumented workers are too afraid to show up at work. (More deportation stories.)