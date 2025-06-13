Widow of NHL Star Recounts the 'Indescribable' in an Essay

Last summer, NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother, Matthew, were struck and killed while riding their bikes in rural New Jersey, where the family had gathered for the wedding of their sister. Johnny's wife, Meredith, was expecting their third child at the time, and she has now written an amazing tribute to her husband and their life together in the Players' Journal. "Thank you for being perfect, John," is the headline. She recounts their courtship and marriage in detail (and humor) before getting to the day of the men's deaths.