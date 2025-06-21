'Gas Station Heroin' Thrives in a Legal Gray Area

Health officials want you to think twice before buying one of those brightly colored little bottles often sold at gas stations, convenience stores, and smoke shops. Sometimes called "gas station heroin," the products are usually marketed as energy shots or cognitive supplements but actually contain tianeptine, an unapproved drug that can be addictive and carries risks of serious side effects. US poison control centers have reported a steady rise in calls linked to the drug for more than a decade. And last month the Food and Drug Administration sent a warning to health professionals about "the magnitude of the underlying danger or these products." Details: