Investigators: Boelter Wrote Walz Wanted Him to Kill Senator

The suspect in the shootings of Minnesota legislators and their spouses left behind a letter claiming that Gov. Tim Walz wanted him to kill US Sen. Amy Klobuchar so Walz could run for for seat, investigators said. Boelter also wrote that he'd been secretly trained by the US military, people familiar with the letter, which agents said was found in his abandoned car, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. They described the 1½-page letter as rambling and incoherent. Klobuchar issued a statement Friday saying, "Boelter is a very dangerous man and I am deeply grateful that law enforcement got him behind bars before he killed other people."