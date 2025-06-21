Investigators: Boelter Wrote Walz Wanted Him to Kill Senator

The suspect in the shootings of Minnesota legislators and their spouses left behind a letter claiming that Gov. Tim Walz wanted him to kill US Sen. Amy Klobuchar so Walz could run for for seat, investigators said. Boelter also wrote that he'd been secretly trained by the US military, people familiar with the letter, which agents said was found in his abandoned car, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. They described the 1½-page letter as rambling and incoherent. Klobuchar issued a statement Friday saying, "Boelter is a very dangerous man and I am deeply grateful that law enforcement got him behind bars before he killed other people."
State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot to death in the attacks on June 14, and state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were wounded. Boulter is charged in the shootings. In other developments in the investigation include:
- Doomsday plan: Boelter's wife, Jenny, told investigators that their family was among the Americans who who "prepare for major or catastrophic incidents," according to a court document. Jenny Boelter was pulled over by officers in a traffic stop hours after the attacks and said she was taking their four children to stay with friends, per the BBC. Her husband had told her to flee, the filings say. "The text stated something to the effect of they should prepare for war, they needed to get out of the house and people with guns may be showing up to the house," an FBI agent wrote in an affidavit. She has not been charged. Investigators reported finding about $10,000 in cash, passports, and two guns in her vehicle.
- Searches: Warrants unsealed on Friday indicated officers found rifles, pistols, and shotguns—four dozen firearms in all—in the Boelters' home. Officers also seized computers and ammunition. Investigators say Vance Boelter bought a Buick Regal on the morning of the shootings in north Minneapolis, which was the vehicle he abandoned shortly before his arrest, per Minnesota Public Radio.
