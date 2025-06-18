Truck Carrying Parade Tank Strikes, Kills Pedestrian

A truck carrying a tank used in the Army parade on the National Mall last weekend struck and killed a pedestrian Monday night. Police said Sierra Nichole Smith, 39, ran into the street at an intersection in Northeast Washington, stumbled and fell in front of the semi. Smith was dragged for several blocks before being struck by an SUV in the convoy, WRC reports. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The semi was a commercial hauler taking military equipment brought in for the Army's 250th birthday celebration on Saturday back to a military base in Jessup, Maryland, per WUSA. The Army said its personnel were not involved in the accident. Washington police said they're investigating. (More Washington, DC stories.)