First 2 'Netflix Houses' Will Open This Year

Much like the final season of Stranger Things, the Netflix House attractions have taken a while but should be arriving later this year. The company says the first two locations will open this year in malls in Pennsylvania and Texas. The permanent, year-round destinations, first announced in 2023, will have dining and retail offerings along with immersive experiences based on Netflix shows. The Dallas location will include experiences based on Stranger Things and Squid Game and the one in King of Prussia, just outside Philadelphia, will include Wednesday and One Piece experiences, per the Hollywood Reporter.