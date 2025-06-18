First 2 'Netflix Houses' Will Open This Year

Much like the final season of Stranger Things, the Netflix House attractions have taken a while but should be arriving later this year. The company says the first two locations will open this year in malls in Pennsylvania and Texas. The permanent, year-round destinations, first announced in 2023, will have dining and retail offerings along with immersive experiences based on Netflix shows. The Dallas location will include experiences based on Stranger Things and Squid Game and the one in King of Prussia, just outside Philadelphia, will include Wednesday and One Piece experiences, per the Hollywood Reporter.
In a news release, Netflix said the Pennsylvania location will include a minigolf course and a theater for "Netflix shows, movies, and fan events," and the Texas Netflix House will have a game room packed with "physical challenges, immersive story rooms, and retro-style games." Both locations are in former department stores, the Verge reports. Netflix said a third Netflix House will open in Las Vegas in 2027. Netflix has already experimented with pop-up experiences and Netflix Bites restaurants in multiple cities. Earlier this year, co-CEO Ted Sarandos said the company might someday have dozens of Netflix Houses around the world. (More Netflix stories.)