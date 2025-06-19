Mother at Center of Trans Case Is Worried About What's Next

Wednesday's landmark Supreme Court decision banning transgender-related health care for minors struck unusually close to home for Samantha Williams. In a New York Times essay, Williams explains the "incredibly surreal" twist that her family is at the center of the case: Her child came out as a transgender girl a few years ago at age 12, a move supported by Williams and her husband. But their home state of Tennessee then blocked treatment, and Williams writes that they have been scrambling ever since. "We are now on our fourth state." She doesn't specify what kind of treatment, but Tennessee's law bans hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and gender transition surgery.