Woman Killed While Pumping Gas: Police

A woman pumping gas in Missouri has died after being run over by her own truck. The Kansas City Police Department says an unidentified patron at a Fast Stop in Kansas City was filling up her Ford F-150 on Sunday afternoon when, "for unknown reasons," her vehicle started rolling backward out of its parking spot, per KCTV. According to a preliminary report cited by KMBC, the woman tried to jump back into the green pickup via the passenger side as it was rolling, but instead she fell and was run over by the truck's wheels. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene; an investigation is ongoing. The KCPD says this was the 33rd traffic fatality of 2025, compared to nearly 50 at this time last year, per FOX4.