23 Injured in Horrific Theme Park Accident

A nightmarish accident at a theme park in Saudi Arabia injured 23 people Thursday. Video shows the 360 Big Pendulum ride at Green Mountain Park, near Jeddah, breaking apart as riders were mid-air. The ride's central pole split, causing its carousel, with riders strapped in seats around the outside, to smash into one end of the pendulum before crashing to the ground, CNN reports. The riders, who remained strapped in their seats, could be heard screaming as the ride collapsed. At least three of them were critically injured.