23 Injured in Horrific Theme Park Accident

A nightmarish accident at a theme park in Saudi Arabia injured 23 people Thursday. Video shows the 360 Big Pendulum ride at Green Mountain Park, near Jeddah, breaking apart as riders were mid-air. The ride's central pole split, causing its carousel, with riders strapped in seats around the outside, to smash into one end of the pendulum before crashing to the ground, CNN reports. The riders, who remained strapped in their seats, could be heard screaming as the ride collapsed. At least three of them were critically injured.
Local hospitals declared a state of emergency. According to local media, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, the regional governor, ordered the immediate closure of the park while the investigation continues, the Telegraph reports. "We have never seen anything like this happen," Jakob Wahl, president and CEO of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, tells NBC News. He says it appears to be one of the industry's worst-ever accidents.