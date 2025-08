Earlier this week, President Trump said "there is real starvation in Gaza," contradicting remarks from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. On Friday, Trump told Axios that he's planning to do more about it. "We want to help people. We want to help them live. We want to get people fed. It is something that should have happened a long time ago," he said. The leading international authority on food crises said Tuesday that the "worst-case scenario of famine is currently playing out" in Gaza.

Steve Witkoff, Trump's Middle East envoy, visited a controversial aid distribution site in Gaza on Friday, the BBC reports. In a post on X, he said he visited the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation site at Trump's direction to give the president "a clear understanding of the humanitarian situation and help craft a plan to deliver food and medical aid to the people of Gaza."