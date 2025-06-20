Boy, 15, Struck by Lightning in Central Park

A 15-year-old boy is recuperating after being struck by lightning in New York's Central Park, lucky to escape with just minor burns. The New York Times reports that the incident happened Thursday afternoon when a thunderstorm hit, as a group of teens was hanging out on the east side of the park, near 100th Street. "I leaned up against a tree, and I told them, 'Oh, guys, let's ride out the storm,' which in hindsight might not have been the best idea," the injured boy, Yassin Khalifa, tells WABC .

A law enforcement official tells the Times that when a bolt of lightning struck the tree that Yassin was sitting against, the current traveled through the tree to the teen's metal necklace and knocked him flat. "We found him sitting on the path right there," a police officer tells the New York Daily News. "He was still conscious. He's lucky to be alive."

Yassin was taken to a local hospital, where he was said to be in stable condition. He says he suffered second-degree burns on his neck and leg. The Times notes that about 90% of people struck by lightning do end up surviving it, according to CDC stats. Still, "I'm pretty lucky, because my spine was directly against the tree and no nerve damage happened," Yassin tells WABC. "So I'm pretty happy about that." (More lightning strike stories.)