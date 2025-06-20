Real Estate Agent From Netflix Show Killed in Hit-and-Run

A Long Island real estate agent who appeared in Netflix's Million Dollar Beach House was killed in a hit-and-run in the Hamptons early Thursday, police say. Sara Burack, 40, was found seriously injured around 2:45am on Montauk Highway near Villa Paul Restaurant, Newsday reports. She died after she was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital. Police believe she was hit by a driver who fled the scene, but they have not said what kind of vehicle they are looking for, News12 reports.