Florida AG Wants to Build 'Alligator Alcatraz'

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has made an offer that's likely to appeal to the Trump administration: In a post on X Thursday, the Republican proposed building a "one-stop shop to carry out President Trump's mass deportation agenda" at an old airport in the Everglades, calling it "Alligator Alcatraz." Uthmeier said the 39-square-mile Miami Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport site could be ready to hold up to 1,000 ICE detainees in as soon as 30 days, the Hill reports.

Uthmeier described the site as "virtually abandoned." "The governor tapped state leaders to identify places for new temporary detention facilities. I think this is the best one," he said, per WFLA. "You don't need to invest that much in the perimeter. People get out, there's not that much waiting for them other than alligators and pythons," Uthmeier said. "Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide." The Department of Homeland Security reposted his tweet, but as with President Trump's proposal to reopen Alcatraz, it's not clear when or if the plan will become reality. (More Florida stories.)