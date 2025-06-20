Sabrina Carpenter Wants to Ban Phones at Concerts

The Hollywood Reporter has a piece of advice for Sabrina Carpenter fans: Whip out your devices at her concerts now, while you still can, if you want to capture any surreptitious footage. That's because the 26-year-old Manchild singer is suggesting she'd be A-OK with a cellphone ban at her concerts, even if it irks her devotees. "This will honestly piss off my fans, but absolutely," she tells Rolling Stone . She recalls how she went to see a Silk Sonic show in Vegas, where she says phones were required to be locked, and "I've never had a better experience at a concert. I genuinely felt like I was back in the '70s."

Carpenter adds that all the people untethered to technology at that show were "singing, dancing, looking at each other, and laughing. It really, really just felt so beautiful." Carpenter concedes that seeing people with phones at her concerts "unfortunately feels super normal to me," and she says she "can't blame people for wanting to have memories." But she also notes that she's not sure how comfy she'll feel about those documentarians as she starts to get older. "Depending on how long I want to be touring, and what age I am—girl, take those phones away," she says. "You cannot zoom in on my face. Right now, my skin is soft and supple. It's fine. Do not zoom in on me when I'm 80 years old up there."

Other artists who've gone the no-phones route at their shows include Adele, Madonna, Bob Dylan, and the Lumineers, report Rolling Stone and Digital Music News. The latter outlet notes that, despite Carpenter's prediction about PO'd fans, some are actually in agreement with her on the matter. "Just saw Bruno Mars in concert," one fan noted online. "It was my first time watching a show where you're not allowed to have your cell phone ... and when I say it was BRILLIANT. It was BRILLIANT." (More Sabrina Carpenter stories.)