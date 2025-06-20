Republican Plan to Zero Out Consumer Bureau Hits a Wall

Republicans suffered a sizable setback Friday on one key aspect of President Trump's big bill after their plans to gut the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and other provisions from the Senate Banking Committee ran into procedural violations with the Senate parliamentarian. Senate Republicans proposed zeroing-out funding for the CFPB, the landmark agency set up in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, to save $6.4 billion. Designed to protect Americans from financial fraud, the bureau has been opposed by many GOP lawmakers since the beginning, the AP reports. The Trump administration has targeted it as an example of government overregulation and overreach.

The findings by the Senate parliamentarian's office, which is working overtime scrubbing Trump's overall bill to ensure it aligns with the chamber's strict "Byrd Rule"+ processes, signal a tough road ahead. The ruling amounts to a significant win for Democrats, though the most daunting questions are still to come.

GOP reaction : GOP Sen. Tim Scott, chairman of the Banking Committee that drafted the provisions in question, said in a statement, "My colleagues and I remain committed to cutting wasteful spending at the CFPB and will continue working with the Senate parliamentarian on the Committee's provisions."

: GOP Sen. Tim Scott, chairman of the Banking Committee that drafted the provisions in question, said in a statement, "My colleagues and I remain committed to cutting wasteful spending at the CFPB and will continue working with the Senate parliamentarian on the Committee's provisions." Democratic reaction: "Democrats fought back, and we will keep fighting back against this ugly bill," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who engineered the creation of the CFPB before she was elected to Congress. She called the GOP proposals "a reckless, dangerous attack on consumers and would lead to more Americans being tricked and trapped by giant financial institutions and put the stability of our entire financial system at risk–all to hand out tax breaks to billionaires."

The ruling: The parliamentarian's office is responsible for determining if the package adheres to the Byrd Rule, which essentially bars policy matters from being addressed in the budget reconciliation process. Senate GOP leaders are using the budget reconciliation process because it allows passage on a simple majority vote, rather than face a filibuster with the higher 60-vote threshold. The parliamentarian found that in addition to gutting the CFPB, other provisions aimed at rolling back entities put in place after the 2008 financial crisis would violate the Byrd Rule. Those include a GOP provision to limit the Financial Research Fund, which was set up to conduct analysis, saving nearly $300 million, and another to shift the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, which conducts oversight of accounting firms, to the Securities and Exchange Commission and terminate positions, saving $773 million. The GOP plan to change the pay schedule for employees at the Federal Reserve, saving $1.4 billion, was also determined to be in violation of the Byrd Rule.

The parliamentarian's rulings, while advisory, are rarely if ever ignored, per the AP.