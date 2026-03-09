7th Soldier Killed in Iran War Mourned as 'American Hero'

The Pentagon has identified the seventh US service member killed in the war with Iran as 26-year-old Army Sgt. Benjamin Pennington of Glendale, Kentucky. Officials say Pennington was gravely injured on March 1 in an Iranian strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia and died Sunday from his wounds, CNBC reports. Pennington served with the 1st Space Battalion, 1st Space Brigade, based at Fort Carson, Colorado, part of the Army Space and Missile Defense Command. Speaking at an event Monday in Washington, DC, Vice President JD Vance said Pennington's remains were expected to be returned to the US later in the day and asked attendees to pray for the fallen.