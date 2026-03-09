Threat Scare Shuts Kansas City Airport for Hours

Travelers at Kansas City International endured an abrupt evacuation Sunday after authorities got word of a possible device in the terminal and nearby parking garage, triggering a large police response. The Kansas City Aviation Department said airport police, assisted by the FBI, cleared parts of the terminal "as a precaution" while inbound flights were held on taxiways away from the gates, per KAKE . Travelers described being told to "immediately evacuate." Hundreds were seen leaving the airport with their luggage, per People .

K9 teams swept the building and the garage, where a vehicle on the top level drew additional scrutiny and brought in Kansas City police bomb and arson investigators. No credible threat was ultimately found in the terminal or the car, officials said. The main terminal reopened after about two hours, though the garage stayed closed another three hours after that. KCAD later said they had received a call about "a potential device." They did not go into detail about the original report but urged travelers to continue reporting anything suspicious.