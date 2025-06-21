Stonehenge Celebrates Solstice

As the sun rose Saturday on the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, a crowd erupted in cheers at Stonehenge, where the ancient monument in southern England has clocked the summer solstice over thousands of years. The orange ball crested the northeast horizon behind the Heel Stone, the entrance to the stone circle, and shone its beam of light into the center of one of the world's most famous prehistoric monuments. The solstice is one of the few occasions each year when visitors are allowed to walk among the stones, which are otherwise fenced off, the AP reports.
The crowd gathered before dawn at the World Heritage Site to mark the start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere, beating the heat during the UK's first amber heat-health alert issued since September 2023. Temperatures later topped 91 degrees Fahrenheit in Surrey, 80 miles east of Stonehenge. About 25,000 sun devotees and other revelers, including druids, pagans, hippies, locals, and tourists, showed up, according to English Heritage, which operates the site. More than 400,000 others around the world watched a livestream. "This morning was a joyous and peaceful occasion with the most beautiful sunrise," said Richard Dewdney, head of operations at Stonehenge. "It is fantastic to see Stonehenge continuing to enchant and connect people."
- Greenland's party: Songs, cannon salutes, and dances marked National Day in Greenland over the Arctic island's 24 hours of sunlight. People waved flags as they marched through their hometowns and took part in a seal hunting competition. Greenland's roughly 56,000 inhabitants look forward to the midnight sun each year from May 25 to July 25, per the AP, before the long, dark winter returns. In Nuuk, Johannes Ostermann, 20, said he loves the holiday because "you get to go out in the city and you get to meet the people you haven't met in a while, and you know they're going to be there because it's a big day for Greenland and we enjoy each other's company."
- Celebrants: The Guardian has photos of the Stonehenge gathering here.
