Hot Air Balloon Fire, Fall Kills 8 in Brazil's Canyons

Eight people were killed Saturday when a hot-air balloon caught fire and fell to the ground in southern Brazil. The Santa Catarina state government said 13 people survived and were hospitalized, the BBC reports. "According to the pilot, who is one of the survivors, a fire started inside the basket," a Praia Grande police officer told reporters, "so he started to lower the balloon, and when the balloon was very close to the ground he told people to jump." Not everyone aboard was able to, the officer said, adding that the balloon later plunged "because of a loss of suspension."