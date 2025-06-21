Hot Air Balloon Fire, Fall Kills 8 in Brazil's Canyons

Eight people were killed Saturday when a hot-air balloon caught fire and fell to the ground in southern Brazil. The Santa Catarina state government said 13 people survived and were hospitalized, the BBC reports. "According to the pilot, who is one of the survivors, a fire started inside the basket," a Praia Grande police officer told reporters, "so he started to lower the balloon, and when the balloon was very close to the ground he told people to jump." Not everyone aboard was able to, the officer said, adding that the balloon later plunged "because of a loss of suspension."
"We are in mourning," the governor posted on X. "A tragedy has happened." The canyon-filled area is popular with tourists seeking hot-air balloon trips, per the Guardian. About 30 balloons took off about the same time Saturday morning, The 45-minute, $100 flight was to reach an altitude of more than 3,000 feet, per the local news outlet G1. The pilot said the fire was sparked by a reserve torch in the balloon's basket. A witness who described seeing people jumping from the basket and others trapped by the flames said, "It was a desperate scene."