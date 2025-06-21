Israeli Officials Say They Don't Know What US Will Do, Either

Israeli defense officials said Saturday the Trump administration hasn't told their government whether the US military will join the attacks on Iran. But they said that US involvement appears likely and that preparations have begun that would allow a strike on Iranian targets within days, the New York Times reports. White House officials said no decision has been made. President Trump was scheduled to meet with his national security team on Saturday evening at the White House to discuss the issue, after Air Force B-2 stealth bombers took off from their Missouri base and headed across the Pacific Ocean.