Israeli Officials Say They Don't Know What US Will Do, Either

Military says it's digging in for a long fight
Posted Jun 21, 2025 6:00 PM CDT
Israel Digs In for Long Fight, With or Without US Help
Israeli defense officials said Saturday the Trump administration hasn't told their government whether the US military will join the attacks on Iran. But they said that US involvement appears likely and that preparations have begun that would allow a strike on Iranian targets within days, the New York Times reports. White House officials said no decision has been made. President Trump was scheduled to meet with his national security team on Saturday evening at the White House to discuss the issue, after Air Force B-2 stealth bombers took off from their Missouri base and headed across the Pacific Ocean.

  • Digging in: As the second week of the Israel-Iran exchanges began, Israel said it's preparing for a lengthy war, per the AP. Israel renewed its attacks on a nuclear research facility near Isfahan and said it started strikes on military infrastructure in southwest Iran. It wasn't clear what those targets were. The region probably would be on the flight path that US warplanes would take to strike an underground nuclear target if the order is given, per the Times.
  • Americans in Israel: Mike Huckabee, the US ambassador to Israel, announced on X that "assisted departure flights" from Israel have begun, per CBS News. "If you are a US citizen or Lawful Permanent Resident currently in Israel or the West Bank and seeking US government assistance to depart," Huckabee wrote, "please complete this form": https://mytravel.state.gov/s/crisis-intake. Hundreds of Americans arrived on charter flights from Tel Aviv organized by not-for-profit organizations and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday.

  • Ayatollah's planning: Iran's supreme leader has identified three senior clerics as possible successors in the event of his death, per the Times. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who remains in a bunker, also has selected replacements for military officers in the chain of command. Officials awaiting the US decision on attacking Iran are planning for a range of possible outcomes. Khamenei recognizes that one of those possibilities is his assassination by Israeli or US forces, Iranian officials said, and would consider it martyrdom.
