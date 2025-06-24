New York Is Getting a New Nuclear Plant

New York's governor has proposed the construction of the state's first new nuclear power plant in decades. Gov. Kathy Hochul has directed the state's power authority to develop an advanced, "zero-emission" facility in upstate New York that she hopes will help create a clean, reliable, and affordable electric grid for the state.

She said Monday that the state power authority will seek to develop "at least" one new nuclear energy facility with a combined capacity of no less than one gigawatt of electricity, the AP reports. That would increase the state's total nuclear capacity to about 4.3 gigawatts.