Wife Sentenced in Murder of LA Hairstylist

A woman who masterminded the killing of her husband, an internationally known hairdresser and beauty company executive, at their Los Angeles home eight years ago was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Monica Sementilli, 53, was convicted in April of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the 2017 stabbing death of Fabio Sementilli in their backyard in the upscale Woodland Hills neighborhood. He was found by their daughter in a pool of blood with multiple wounds to his face, jawline, neck, chest, and thigh.