Wife Sentenced in Murder of LA Hairstylist

Monica Sementilli gets life with no chance of parole for masterminding exec's killing
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 24, 2025 3:49 PM CDT
Wife Who Masterminded Exec's Murder Sentenced
Fabio Sementilli was murdered at this gated house in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles.   (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

A woman who masterminded the killing of her husband, an internationally known hairdresser and beauty company executive, at their Los Angeles home eight years ago was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

  • Monica Sementilli, 53, was convicted in April of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the 2017 stabbing death of Fabio Sementilli in their backyard in the upscale Woodland Hills neighborhood. He was found by their daughter in a pool of blood with multiple wounds to his face, jawline, neck, chest, and thigh.

  • Prosecutors said Monica Sementilli conspired with her lover and former racquetball coach, Robert Baker, to kill her 49-year-old husband for a $1.6 million insurance policy, the AP reports. Baker, now 63, pleaded no contest in July 2023 to murder and conspiracy charges. He is serving life without the possibility of parole.
  • Baker testified at her trial that the mother of two had nothing to do with the plot to kill her husband. "I murdered him because I wanted her," Baker told the court.
  • Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Ronald S. Coen rejected a defense bid to have Sementilli sentenced to 25 years to life, calling her the "mastermind in this conspiracy to commit murder," the Los Angeles Times reports. Coen said Baker, who carried out the attack, "did not have the intelligence to plan the brutal, well-thought-out slaughter."
  • The Canadian-born Fabio Sementilli worked for decades as a trendsetting hair stylist and served as vice president of education for beauty products giant Coty Inc.
(More Fabio Sementilli stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X