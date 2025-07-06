States Where the Drive-Thru Is What's for Dinner

After a hard day at work or school, it's sometimes easier to just pick up a fast-food feast. In some states, that reliance on Mickey D's, Burger King, Chick-fil-A, and the like seems to be more the rule than the exception. WalletHub ran the numbers on the price of hamburgers, pizza, and chicken sandwiches in all 50 states, added up those costs, then applied the result to the median monthly income in each state to figure out which ones forked over the most money at these oh-so-convenient eateries. Looks like Mississippians love themselves a drive-thru run, while Massachusetts folks would rather fend for themselves at home or, perhaps, at finer dining establishments. The top and bottom 10 states in line at the drive-thru: