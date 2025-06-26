Jewelry Thief's Selfies With Gems Did Her In

A jewelry shop manager stole about $170,000 worth of diamonds, gold, and silver from her employer—and she didn't hide it. Lucy Roberts, who has been sentenced to more than two years in prison in the UK, flaunted the stolen jewels in selfies she posted online and sent to former colleagues while on a cruise, reports Hull Live. The 39-year-old is believed to have taken the jewels between October 2017 and December 2018 while running the jewelry shop in the East Yorkshire town of Beverley. She reportedly told concerned staffers that she was only taking the jewelry home as part of her work sorting stock, per the BBC.