Jewelry Thief's Selfies With Gems Did Her In

A jewelry shop manager stole about $170,000 worth of diamonds, gold, and silver from her employer—and she didn't hide it. Lucy Roberts, who has been sentenced to more than two years in prison in the UK, flaunted the stolen jewels in selfies she posted online and sent to former colleagues while on a cruise, reports Hull Live. The 39-year-old is believed to have taken the jewels between October 2017 and December 2018 while running the jewelry shop in the East Yorkshire town of Beverley. She reportedly told concerned staffers that she was only taking the jewelry home as part of her work sorting stock, per the BBC.
She later quit the job and went on the cruise, posting photos to social media showing her "without a care in the world, dripping in diamonds, thinking she had deceived everybody," according to Humberside Police detective Krista Wilkinson. She was arrested upon her return to London's airport, where she was found with $20,000 worth of stolen jewels. A search of her home revealed another 269 stolen items valued at $148,000. Police said she'd conducted fraudulent return transactions and falsified stock takes. She accused a co-worker of planting the items before pleading guilty to theft by an employee in April, per CNN. She was sentenced to 28 months.