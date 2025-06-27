Trump Phones No Longer Say 'Made in the USA'

When the Trump family unveiled a new phone before a giant American flag at its headquarters earlier this month, the pitch was simple and succinct, packed with pure patriotism: "Made in the USA." The Trumps are apparently having second thoughts. How about "proudly American"? Those are the two words that have replaced the "Made in the USA" pitch that just a few days ago appeared on the website where customers can pre-order the so-called T-1 gold-toned phones with an American flag etched on the back, the AP reports. Elsewhere on the site, other vague terms are now being used, describing the $499 phone as boasting an "American-Proud Design" and "brought to life right here in the USA."

The Federal Trade Commission requires that items labeled "Made in USA" be "all or virtually all" produced in the US and several firms have been sued over misusing the term. The Trump Organization has not explained the change and has not responded to a request for comment. Neither did an outside public relations firm handling the Trumps' mobile phone business, including a request to confirm a statement made to other media outlets. "T1 phones are proudly being made in America," said a Trump Mobile spokesman, according to the BBC. "Speculation to the contrary is simply inaccurate." The Verge, which first noted the website change, notes that the site now only promises the phones are "designed with American values in mind."

An expert on cell phone technology, IDC analyst Francisco Jeronimo, said he's not surprised the Trump family has dropped the "Made in the USA" label because it's nearly impossible to build one here given the higher cost and lack of infrastructure to do so. Another website change: The phones were originally said to be shipping in September; now, the site promises only "later this year." (The Trump family has also hawked Bibles that were printed in China.)