Senators Diverge Sharply After Classified Iran Briefing

Senators emerged from a classified briefing Thursday with sharply diverging assessments of President Trump's bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites, with Republicans calling the mission a clear success and Democrats expressing deep skepticism. CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, came to Capitol Hill to give the classified briefing, originally scheduled for Tuesday. A similar briefing for House members will be held Friday.

Republicans satisfied. Many Republicans left satisfied, though their assessments of how much Iran's nuclear program was set back by the bombing varied, the AP reports. Sen. Tom Cotton said a "major blow" and "catastrophic damage" had been dealt to Iran's facilities. "Their operational capability was obliterated. There is nobody working there tonight. It was highly effective. There's no reason to hit those sites anytime soon," said Sen. Lindsey Graham.